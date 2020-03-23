CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy York Dispatch

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has closed all shooting ranges on state game lands until further notice.

The closure includes rifle, shotgun, pistol and archery ranges.

The agency has also closed its buildings to the public and postponed in-person educational classes until further notice.

