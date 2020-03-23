CLOSE

VIDEO: Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy York Dispatch

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced that all facilities at state parks and forests will be closed until Thursday, April 30.

Closed facilities include: Parks and forest offices and visitors centers, restrooms, campgrounds and cabins, public programs and events.

The public will still be able to access open spaces including trails, lakes, forests, roads and parking areas.  Everyone is asked to stay at least six feet away from other people or groups while using the areas.

PHOTOS: First Day hike at Pinchot
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

More than 100 people take part in the fifth annual First-Day Hike at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
More than 100 people take part in the fifth annual First-Day Hike at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
More than 100 people take part in the fifth annual First-Day Hike at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
More than 100 people take part in the fifth annual First-Day Hike at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
More than 100 people take part in the fifth annual First-Day Hike at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
More than 100 people take part in the fifth annual First-Day Hike at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
More than 100 people take part in the fifth annual First-Day Hike at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
More than 100 people take part in the fifth annual First-Day Hike at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
More than 100 people take part in the fifth annual First-Day Hike at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
More than 100 people take part in the fifth annual First-Day Hike at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Bob and Janet Bargh of Harrisburg pose for a selfie on a rock overlooking Pinchot Lake as they and more than 100 other people take part in the fifth annual First-Day Hike at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. The Bargh's have hiked First-Day hikes at several PA State Parks. John A. Pavoncello photo
Bob and Janet Bargh of Harrisburg pose for a selfie on a rock overlooking Pinchot Lake as they and more than 100 other people take part in the fifth annual First-Day Hike at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. The Bargh's have hiked First-Day hikes at several PA State Parks. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/03/23/facilities-pennsylvania-state-parks-forests-closed-through-april/2898240001/