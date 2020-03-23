CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy York Dispatch

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced that all facilities at state parks and forests will be closed until Thursday, April 30.

Closed facilities include: Parks and forest offices and visitors centers, restrooms, campgrounds and cabins, public programs and events.

The public will still be able to access open spaces including trails, lakes, forests, roads and parking areas. Everyone is asked to stay at least six feet away from other people or groups while using the areas.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/03/23/facilities-pennsylvania-state-parks-forests-closed-through-april/2898240001/