Births for Monday, March 23
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Livia and Cleber Chagas: of York, March 17, a daughter.
Taylor Stefko and Justin Asch: of Dallastown, March 18, a daughter.
Ashley Williams and Josue Rivera-Figueroa: of York, March 19, a son.
Jessazhia Mayes: of York, March 19, a daughter.
Kathleen Domaruk and Sean Giblin: of York, March 20, a daughter.
Gianna Batty-Harrison and Evander Harris: of York, March 20, a son.
