Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Livia and Cleber Chagas: of York, March 17, a daughter.

Taylor Stefko and Justin Asch: of Dallastown, March 18, a daughter.

Ashley Williams and Josue Rivera-Figueroa: of York, March 19, a son.

Jessazhia Mayes: of York, March 19, a daughter.

Kathleen Domaruk and Sean Giblin: of York, March 20, a daughter.

Gianna Batty-Harrison and Evander Harris: of York, March 20, a son.

