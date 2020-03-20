CLOSE VIDEO: Coronavirus: 6 tips for staying healthy York Dispatch

As of Friday, Pennsylvania's April 28 primary was still scheduled to take place, but York County officials are encouraging voters to use mail-in ballots regardless of whether the coronavirus impacts the election.

Gov. Tom Wolf made mail-in ballots available to all registered voters when he signed an election reform bill last year.

"Postponement or not, we’re pushing the mail-ins, just like we were before the pandemic," said York County spokesman Mark Walters.

Voters have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, to apply for a mail-in ballot before the primary, and information about applications is available online at votespa.com.

Mail-in ballots must be returned to the York County Office of Elections and Voter Registration no later than 8 p.m. the evening of the primary, Walters said.

It's not enough for the ballot to be post-marked on April 28 because the ballot must be in the possession of county election officials by the time the polls close.

If a voter requests a mail-in ballot but forgets to send it in and decides to vote in person at their polling place, they will be given a provisional ballot, which is used when there are questions about a voter's eligibility that must be resolved before the vote can be counted, Walters said.

County officials are preparing to have a primary in April, but they would prefer to have it postponed in light of the outbreak.

The York County Board of Commissioners submitted an official request to the state to postpone the primary until June, said Commissioner Julie Wheeler.

It's unclear whether postponing the primary would require legislation or if the governor could use his emergency powers to act unilaterally, and the Pennsylvania Department of State did not respond to a request for clarification Friday.

But state election officials are discussing the option with the governor, the legislature, the state Department of Health and county leaders, according to a statement on the Department of State's website.

"Until the state makes a definitive decision, we’re kind of in this limbo position," Wheeler said.

Buy Photo A special election is held to replace former state Senator Mike Folmer, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

If state officials do decide to go ahead with the primary as scheduled, York County will follow the recommended social distancing practices at polling places, Wheeler said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a distance of 6 feet between people and limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer.

Wheeler said the county would ensure that ballot scanners at polling places are at least 6 feet apart and that no one is standing too close together in line.

The county is also making sure there's enough room at the Elections Department office to process the increase in mail-in ballots, she said.

"I’m just really proud of our county employees kind of coming together and working together as we manage this evolving situation," Wheeler said of the county's overall response to the public health crisis.

For most people living in an area without an active outbreak, the risk of contracting the virus that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19 is low, according to the World Health Organization. And most people who get the virus will experience mild symptoms, such as a fever and cough, and will fully recover in about two weeks, the WHO has said.

But in the elderly and in people with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes, COVID-19 can lead to serious illness with a longer recovery time of three to six weeks.

Health officials have urged Pennsylvanians to stay home as much as possible, wash their hands frequently and avoid touching their faces.

As of Friday afternoon, Pennsylvania had 268 confirmed cases of the virus, including six in York County.

