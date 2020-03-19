Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has asked all nonessential businesses in Pennsylvania to close. (Photo: JESSICA GRIFFIN / Philadelphia Inquirer)

On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all "non-life-sustaining" businesses in Pennsylvania to close by 8 p.m.

Here is a list of businesses that will remain open:

In natural resources and mining: all agricultural activities; fishing; hunting and trapping; support for crop production; support activities for animal production; oil and gas extraction.

All food manufacturing and beverage manufacturing

Paper manufacturing

Petroleum and coal products manufacturing

Most chemical manufacturing

Plastics and rubber manufacturing; cement and concrete manufacturing

agriculture, construction and mining machinery manufacturing; commercial and service industry machinery manufacturing; ventilation, heating, air-conditioning and commercial refrigeration equipment manufacturing; engine, turbine and power transmission equipment manufacturing; semiconductor and other electrical component manufacturing; navigational, measuring, electromedical and control instruments manufacturing

Medical equipment and supplies manufacturing

Most merchant wholesalers for durable goods and nondurable goods

Automotive parts, accessories and tire stores; building materials and supplies stores; grocery stores; beer distributors; other general merchandise stores; electronic shopping and mail-order houses

Most transportation and transportation support businesses; postal service; couriers and messengers; warehouse and storage

Most information businesses, including newspaper, broadcast and telecommunications; credit intermediation and related activities; rental and leasing services

Scientific research and development services and other services

Facilities support services; investigative and security services; services to buildings and dwellings; waste management and remediation services

All health care and social assistance services except child care

Recreational vehicle parks and recreational camps, residential only; rooming and boarding houses, residential only; full-service restaurants, takeout only; limited-service eating places takeout only; all repair and maintenance businesses; death care services; religious, grantmaking and giving, social advocacy, civic and social organizations

Businesses ordered closed:

In natural resources and mining: timber tract operations; forest nurseries and local gathering of forest products; logging; support activities for forestry; coal mining; metal ore mining; nonmetallic mineral mining and quarrying

All categories of construction

Tobacco manufacturing

Textile mills and textile product mills; leather manufacturing; wood manufacturing; printing and related support manufacturing

Paint, coating and adhesives manufacturing; most nonmetallic mineral product manufacturing; all fabricated metal product manufacturing;

industrial machinery manufacturing; metalworking machinery manufacturing; other general purpose machinery manufacturing; most computer and electronics manufacturing

All electrical equipment, appliance and component manufacturing; transportation equipment manufacturing; furniture and related product manufacturing

Furniture and lumber wholesalers; apparel, piece goods and notions wholesalers; wholesale electronic markets and agent and buyers

Automotive dealers and other motor vehicle dealers; furniture and electronics stores; lawn and garden equipment and supplies stores; sporting goods and department stores; specialty food stores; miscellaneous store retailers; vending machine operators; direct selling establishments

Charter buses; sightseeing businesses; motion picture and sound recording businesses; telecommunication resellers

Securities, commodities and financial services; insurance; funds, trusts and other related activities; real estate; most professional and technical services; most administrative support services

All educational services; all arts, entertainment and recreational services; traveler accommodation; special food services; drinking places (alcoholic beverages); personal care services; dry cleaning and laundry services; business, professional, labor, political, and similar organizations

