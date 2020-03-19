Buy Photo The 21st Annual William Shaffer Trout Fishing Derby at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Saturday, March 30, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The City of York has installed temporary fencing near the trees around Kiwanis Lake to protect the nesting area for egrets and black crowned herons.

No mowing or trimming will be done by the city while the fencing is up to reduce additional stress on the birds.

The higher grass in the area will also act as cover for fledglings that fall from nests, the city said.

Kiwanis Lake has been designated an important bird area by the Audubon Society.

