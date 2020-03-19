York County residents will not be able to drop off trash or electronics at the York County Solid Waste Authority on Saturdays until further notice.

The authority canceled Saturday hours for residents to protect its staff during the coronavirus pandemic, the authority announced in a new release on Thursday.

Residents will be allowed to drop off trash and electronics for recycling 8 a.m.-4 p.m weekdays at the York County Resource Recovery Center.

Commercial waste account holders deliveries will be accepted from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturdays.

