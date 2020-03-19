CLOSE

Creative York's "Art in Residence" annual spring fundraiser has been moved from Sunday, April 5, to Saturday, June 27, at the York County Agricultural and Industrial Museum.

Creative York is also postponing all events, classes, private lessons and community programs until April 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, contact 717-848-3200 or info@creativeyork.org. 

