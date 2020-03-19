LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Maelynn (Kline) and Brandon Leonard: of York, March 16, a son.

Courtney Caviness and Tyler Wiernicki: of Red Lion, March 16, a son.

Christina Miller and Jason Weiandt: of Manchester, March 17, a son.

MiKayla Peters and Terry Sweitzer, Jr.: of Mount Wolf, March 17, a son.

