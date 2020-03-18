York City students can pick up lunch, breakfast at same time
Instead of offering two meal periods, the York City School District will provide to-go options for lunch for the day and breakfast for the next morning from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Students can pick up the meals at Ferguson K-8 Door 6, rear playground; Goode K-8 Door 15, circle side of the building; and William Penn Senior High School Door 15, corner of College and Pershing avenues. Students need to be present to pick up the meal.
There is no longer a breakfast time from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., the district said.
