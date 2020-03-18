Buy Photo The 44th Annual York City Easter Egg Hunt at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Saturday, April 13, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The City of York has canceled the 45th Annual Easter Egg Hunt originally scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at Penn Park.

The city has also postponed the 22nd Annual William Shaffer Fishing Derby, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at Kiwanis Lake. Kiwanis Lake will not be stocked with trout until a new date has been determined for this event.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/03/18/york-city-postpones-cancels-upcoming-events/2868880001/