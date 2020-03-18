The Social Security Administration is closing all offices to the public for in-person service starting Tuesday. (Photo: Handout / TNS)

The Social Security Administration is closing all offices to the public for in-person service starting Tuesday. If you need help from Social Security, the administration recommends you:

First, please use the secure online services available at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices. You can apply for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits online, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefit verification letter, and more. The site also has information to answer most of your Social Security questions online, without having to speak with a Social Security representative in person or by phone. Please visit Frequently Asked Questions at www.socialsecurity.gov/ask.

If you cannot conduct your Social Security business online, please check the administration’s online field office locator for specific information about how to directly contact your local office. Your local office still will be able to provide critical services to help you apply for benefits, answer your questions, and provide other services over the phone.

If you already have an in-office appointment scheduled, the administration will call you to handle your appointment over the phone instead. If you have a hearing scheduled, the administration will call you to discuss alternatives for continuing with your hearing, including offering a telephonic hearing. The administration’s call may come from a PRIVATE number and not from a U.S. Government phone. Remember that Social Security Administration employees will not threaten you or ask for any form of payment.

If you cannot complete your Social Security business online, please call the administration’s national 800 number at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). The 800 number has many automated service options you can use without waiting to speak with a telephone representative. A list of automated telephone services is available online at www.socialsecurity.gov/agency/contact/phone.html.



