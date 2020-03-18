Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Wendy (Mays) and Jake Hushon: of Wrightsville, March 15, a son.

Jennifer (Hoffman) and John Dirckx: of York, March 16, a son.

Danielle (Stephan) and James Brandenburg: of New Oxford, March 17, a daughter.

