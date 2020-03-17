Buy Photo The York Symphony rehearses at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts Friday, March 8, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The York Symphony Orchestra has canceled its upcoming concert "String Fever" on Saturday, April 4, and postponed "Beethoven's 9th" on Saturday, May 2.

All tickets for "Beethoven's 9th" will be honored at the new date to be announced. Ticketholders who are unable to attend on the new date should contact the Appell Center Box Office at 717-846-1111.

