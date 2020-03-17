PHOTOS: Available for adoption at York County SPCA
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Ivy, a 1-5 year old female pit bull mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Ivy, a 1-5 year old female pit bull mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Humphrey, a 1-5 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Humphrey, a 1-5 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Lois, a 1-5 year old female Rottweiler, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Lois, a 1-5 year old female Rottweiler, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Velma, a 2 year old female Rottweiler, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Velma, a 2 year old female Rottweiler, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Max, a 3 year old male Bouvier des Flandres, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Max, a 3 year old male Bouvier des Flandres, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Hector, a 4 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Hector, a 4 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Molly, a 1 year old female Yorkshire terrier, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Molly, a 1 year old female Yorkshire terrier, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Tina, a 12 year old female miniature pinscher, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Tina, a 12 year old female miniature pinscher, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delilah, a 5 year old female Chihuahua mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Delilah, a 5 year old female Chihuahua mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Delilah, a 5 year old female Chihuahua mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Delilah, a 5 year old female Chihuahua mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dolly, a 1-5 year old female mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dolly, a 1-5 year old female mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dolly, a 1-5 year old female mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dolly, a 1-5 year old female mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Scallop, a 1 year old male gray tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Scallop, a 1 year old male gray tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Balsamic Vinegar, a 3 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Balsamic Vinegar, a 3 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Harry, a 4-6 month old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Harry, a 4-6 month old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Harry, a 4-6 month old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Harry, a 4-6 month old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Hector, a 4 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Hector, a 4 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Ginny, a 12 year old female brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Ginny, a 12 year old female brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Admiral Socks, a 1-5 year old female brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Admiral Socks, a 1-5 year old female brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Sophie, a 12 year old female red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Sophie, a 12 year old female red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Rancher, a 1-5 year old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Rancher, a 1-5 year old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Sheldon, a 1-5 year old male gray tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Sheldon, a 1-5 year old male gray tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Ava, a 6-12 month old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Ava, a 6-12 month old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Hollywood, a 2 year old male pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Hollywood, a 2 year old male pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Zena, a 3 year old female red pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Zena, a 3 year old female red pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Tony, a 1-5 year old male pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Tony, a 1-5 year old male pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Pam, a 2 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Pam, a 2 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Adora, a 5 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Adora, a 5 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Jasper, an 11 year old male pit bull mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Jasper, an 11 year old male pit bull mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Molly, a 10 year old female Labrador retriever mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Molly, a 10 year old female Labrador retriever mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Scout, a 1-5 year old male collie mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Scout, a 1-5 year old male collie mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Romeo, a 1-5 year old male Rottweiler mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Romeo, a 1-5 year old male Rottweiler mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Tesla, a 1 year old female hound mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Tesla, a 1 year old female hound mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
November, a 1-5 year old female gray tori, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
November, a 1-5 year old female gray tori, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Jello, a 1 year old female gray calico, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Jello, a 1 year old female gray calico, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Davey, left, a 1 year old male brown tabby, and Paisley, a 2 year old female brown tabby, are available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Davey, left, a 1 year old male brown tabby, and Paisley, a 2 year old female brown tabby, are available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Speck, left, and Spot, both a 4-6 month old male hound mix, are available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Speck, left, and Spot, both a 4-6 month old male hound mix, are available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Adora, a 5 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Adora, a 5 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Raccoon, a 5 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Raccoon, a 5 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Kathy Bates, a 1-5 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kathy Bates, a 1-5 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Jenifurr, a 1 year old female brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Jenifurr, a 1 year old female brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Kathy Bates, a 1-5 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kathy Bates, a 1-5 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Oldman, a 3 year old male pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Oldman, a 3 year old male pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Kathy Bates, a 1-5 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kathy Bates, a 1-5 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Oldman, a 3 year old male pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Oldman, a 3 year old male pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Oldman, a 3 year old male pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Oldman, a 3 year old male pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Ferb, a 2 year old male buff, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Ferb, a 2 year old male buff, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Spot, a 4-6 month old male hound mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Spot, a 4-6 month old male hound mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Shadow, a 3 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Shadow, a 3 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Spot, a 4-6 month old male hound mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Spot, a 4-6 month old male hound mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Lulu, a 6-12 month old female Labrador retriever mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Lulu, a 6-12 month old female Labrador retriever mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Spot, a 4-6 month old male hound mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Spot, a 4-6 month old male hound mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Davey, a 1 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Davey, a 1 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Rooster, a 4 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Rooster, a 4 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Kermit, a 5 year old female hound mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kermit, a 5 year old female hound mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Rooster, a 4 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Rooster, a 4 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Hammer, a 4 year old male pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Hammer, a 4 year old male pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Alisa, a 6-12 month old female brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Alisa, a 6-12 month old female brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Pumpkin Roll, a 2 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Pumpkin Roll, a 2 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Squeaky, a 9 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Squeaky, a 9 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Kash, a 1-5 year old male blue pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kash, a 1-5 year old male blue pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Maddy, a 1-5 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Maddy, a 1-5 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Mollie, a 1-5 year old female spaniel mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Mollie, a 1-5 year old female spaniel mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Ramona, a 1-5 year old female mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Ramona, a 1-5 year old female mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Adonis, a 5 year old male pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Adonis, a 5 year old male pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Ramona, a 1-5 year old female mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Ramona, a 1-5 year old female mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Romeo, a 1-5 year old male Rottweiler mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Romeo, a 1-5 year old male Rottweiler mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Cooper, a 3 year old male boxer mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Cooper, a 3 year old male boxer mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Zena, a 3 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Zena, a 3 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Jolee, a 4-6 month old female Great Dane mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Jolee, a 4-6 month old female Great Dane mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Fox, a 6 year old male Jack Russell Terrier, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fox, a 6 year old male Jack Russell Terrier, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Papa, a 12 year old male gray tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Papa, a 12 year old male gray tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Bella, a 2 year old female terrier mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Bella, a 2 year old female terrier mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Bella, a 10 year old female boxer, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Bella, a 10 year old female boxer, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Tiller, a 1 year old male Dalmatian, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Tiller, a 1 year old male Dalmatian, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Rockey, a 1 year old male chihuahua mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Rockey, a 1 year old male chihuahua mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Loki, a 1 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Loki, a 1 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Moo Cow, a 1-5 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Moo Cow, a 1-5 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Orion, a 5 year old male pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Orion, a 5 year old male pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Lady, a 9 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Lady, a 9 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Cletus, a 4 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Cletus, a 4 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Leesy, a 6 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Leesy, a 6 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Kathy Bates, a 1-5 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kathy Bates, a 1-5 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Kathy Bates, a 1-5 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kathy Bates, a 1-5 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Marty, a 1 year old male pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Marty, a 1 year old male pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Star, a 2 year old female brindle pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Star, a 2 year old female brindle pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Star, a 2 year old female brindle pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Star, a 2 year old female brindle pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Kingston, a 2 year old male blue pit bull is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kingston, a 2 year old male blue pit bull is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Risa, a 1 year old female Australian cattle dog mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Risa, a 1 year old female Australian cattle dog mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Lettuce, a 5 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Lettuce, a 5 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Bella, a more than 6 year old female blue Great Dane, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Bella, a more than 6 year old female blue Great Dane, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Loki, a 1 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Loki, a 1 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Slippery Soap, a 2 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Slippery Soap, a 2 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Djinn-Djinn is a 6-12 month old female that is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Djinn-Djinn is a 6-12 month old female that is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Scarlette is a 1-5 year old female gray tabby that is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Scarlette is a 1-5 year old female gray tabby that is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Hollywood is a 1-5 year old male red pit bull that is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Hollywood is a 1-5 year old male red pit bull that is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Ice is a 6 year old male pit bull that is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Ice is a 6 year old male pit bull that is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Ice is a 6 year old male pit bull that is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Ice is a 6 year old male pit bull that is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Hollywood is a 1-5 year old male red pit bull that is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Hollywood is a 1-5 year old male red pit bull that is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Communications Director Kaila Young walks Hollywood, a 1-5 year old male red pit bull, who is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Communications Director Kaila Young walks Hollywood, a 1-5 year old male red pit bull, who is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Serenity is a 5 year old corgi mix female available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Serenity is a 5 year old corgi mix female available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Cali, a 2 year old female brown tabby, is available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Cali, a 2 year old female brown tabby, is available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Lady is a 9 year old female pit bull available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Lady would do best in a home without children or other pets. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Lady is a 9 year old female pit bull available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Lady would do best in a home without children or other pets. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Lady is a 9 year old female pit bull available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Lady would do best in a home without children or other pets. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Lady is a 9 year old female pit bull available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Lady would do best in a home without children or other pets. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Lady is a 9 year old female pit bull available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Lady would do best in a home without children or other pets. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Lady is a 9 year old female pit bull available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Lady would do best in a home without children or other pets. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Leesy is a 6 year old female pit bull available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Leesy is a 6 year old female pit bull available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Cece is a 3 year old female available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Cece is a 3 year old female available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Otis is a 6 year old, deaf, male pit bull who is available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Otis is a 6 year old, deaf, male pit bull who is available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Ice is a 6 year old female pit bull available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Ice is a 6 year old female pit bull available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Macy is a 1-5 year-old female German Shepherd available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Macy is a 1-5 year-old female German Shepherd available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Blizzard is a 1-5 year-old male Syberian husky available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Blizzard is a 1-5 year-old male Syberian husky available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Artist is a 1-5 year-old male pit bull available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Artist is a 1-5 year-old male pit bull available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Zara is a 3 year old female pit bull mix available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Zara is a 3 year old female pit bull mix available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dallas is a 6 year old male Saint Bernard mix available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dallas is a 6 year old male Saint Bernard mix available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Cali is a 2 year old female brown tabby available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Cali is a 2 year old female brown tabby available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Blizzard is a 1-5 year-old male Syberian husky available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Blizzard is a 1-5 year-old male Syberian husky available for adoption at York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The York County SPCA remains open but will be running on a light schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak, the organization said.

    The SPCA is taking in stray and owner-surrendered animals by scheduled appointments only due to limited staffing. They are also strongly encouraging scheduled adoptions and fostering at this time.

    During this time the SPCA will be still regularly walking dogs, cuddling cats and continuing medical practices for all sheltered animals. Adopters can call 717-764-6109 to schedule an appointment.

     The Spay/Neuter Clinic is temporarily closed and will not be performing trap-neuter-release surgeries at this time. The nonprofit plans to reopen the clinic on March 30.

    More: Wolf declares state of emergency, shuttering all 'nonessential' businesses across state

    More: Drive-thru coronavirus testing site opens in York County

    More: Information about coronavirus and COVID-19 from the CDC

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/03/17/york-county-spca-caring-animals-open-appointments-only/5067849002/