The York County SPCA remains open but will be running on a light schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak, the organization said.

The SPCA is taking in stray and owner-surrendered animals by scheduled appointments only due to limited staffing. They are also strongly encouraging scheduled adoptions and fostering at this time.

During this time the SPCA will be still regularly walking dogs, cuddling cats and continuing medical practices for all sheltered animals. Adopters can call 717-764-6109 to schedule an appointment.

The Spay/Neuter Clinic is temporarily closed and will not be performing trap-neuter-release surgeries at this time. The nonprofit plans to reopen the clinic on March 30.

Buy Photo Max, a 3 year old male Bouvier des Flandres, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

