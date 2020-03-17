Fox’s Pizza in Dover Township offers lunch deal for area students during mandatory shutdown (Photo: PPYD)

These York County restaurants and stores have announced changes and workarounds during the coronavirus shutdown.

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered that all restaurants and bars in Pennsylvania halt dine-in service for two weeks beginning Tuesday.

Local eateries have changed their hours and are providing various services during this time.

Isaac's Restaurants will be open for take-out from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Call into the restaurant or order online.

Denny's Restaurants will be open for take-out/free delivery through Monday, March 30.

Dollar General will be giving priority to seniors and at risk groups to shop in the first hour of operation each day. Stores also plan to close an hour earlier each day.

