Buy Photo York County Food Bank in York City, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York County Food Bank will remain open to serve the needs of York County during the coronavirus crisis, officials announced Tuesday.

The charitable food network is adopting new policies and practices to ensure the health and safety of individuals and the food it delivers as the community fights this new disease.

The agencies will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for keeping their employees, facilities and the food that is distributed clean and safe. Employees, volunteers, vendors and donors who are not feeling good have been encouraged to stay home.

Financial support will be critical for the Food Bank to meet the increased need the community will be facing as well as for the purchase of additional supplies for cleaning.

In addition to monetary support, additional volunteers will be essential. Volunteer numbers have dropped significantly over the last week.

Anyone who is healthy and able and wants to help is encouraged to visit yorkfoodbank.org for volunteer opportunities and/or reach out to their local pantry to offer assistance. For more information, call 717-846-6435.

