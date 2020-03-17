CLOSE WellSpan York Hospital begins COVID-19 coronavirus outdoor screening, Thursday, March 12, 2020. York Dispatch

The state Department of Health announced 20 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 96 cases.

The 20 new cases were found in Allegheny, Beaver, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia and Washington counties.

As of yet, there are no confirmed cases in York County.

For most people living in an area without an active outbreak, the risk of contracting the virus that causes COVID-19 is low, according to the World Health Organization. And most people who get the virus will experience mild symptoms, such as a fever and cough, and will fully recover in about two weeks, the WHO has said.

But in the elderly and in people with underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes, COVID-19 can lead to serious illness with a longer recovery time of three to six weeks.

