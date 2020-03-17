Buy Photo Graduates during the Penn State York Spring 2018 commencement exercises at The Pullo Center at Penn State York in York City, Friday, May 4, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch)

The Pullo Center has canceled or postponed all events through the month of April.

Andrew McCarthy Live, the U.S. Navy Band, Encore Event and all dance competitions have been canceled, the center announced on Tuesday.

The Lancer's Drum and Bugle Show has been postponed and will be rescheduled for the fall.

The Pullo Center Box Office is currently not allowing walk-ins, but it can be contacted at 717-505-8900 or ALP20@psu.edu and TMR27@psu.edu.

