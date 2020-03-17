A steady stream of voters moved through the Hanover Municipal polling site early Nov. 6. (Photo: Lindsay VanAsdalan)

Hanover has canceled borough council meetings through Tuesday, March 31. If required, the council will hold emergency meetings with notice provided by Pennsylvania Sunshine Act and posted at www.hanoverboroughpa.gov.

Borough offices including the municipal building, library, Farmers' Market, Tanger Building, police and fire department stations will be closed to the public.

All essential services will continue, including fire, police, water, waste water and trash collections along with trash recycling center. No water shutoffs will be enforced.

Borough staff can be reached at 717-637-3877 or info@hanoverboughpa.gov.

