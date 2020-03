Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Jennifer (Robinson) and Timothy deFontes, Sr.: of Fawn Grove, March 10, daughter.

Tanya Pearce and Luke Walker: of New Freedom, March 10, a daughter.

Chantea Frey and Billy Jones, Jr.: of York, March 12, a son.

Bethany (Stahlman) and Mark Yingling: of Gettysburg, March 12, a son.

Danielle (Lehman) and Ben McIntyre: of York, March 12, a daughter.

Teresa (Giangiacomo) and Jonathan Werning: of Mt Wolf, March 12, a daughter.

Timothy Bibb and Christopher Gilbert: of Dover, March 12, a son.

Crystal Shaub and Tom Garman: of Mount Wolf, March 12, a son.

Samantha Zamencki: of York, March 12, a daughter.

Jennifer (Barshinger) and Timothy Witmer: of Windsor, March 13, a daughter.

Lauren (Fowler) and Trevor Hillier III: of Mount Wolf, March 13, a daughter.

Katherine (Tennis) and Jason Goetz: of Chambersburg, March 14, a daughter.

Jaslyn (Claudio) and Evan Rosado: of York, March 14, a son.

Jennifer (Fenton) and Christopher Chamberlain: of York, March 14, a daughter.

