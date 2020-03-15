LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

CHICAGO — Harsh criticism rained on the Trump administration Sunday from state and local officials over long lines of returning international passengers at some U.S. airports that could have turned them into coronavirus carriers as they tried to get home. 

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, both Democrats, lambasted the administration for allowing about 3,000 Americans returning from Europe to be stuck for hours inside the customs area at O'Hare International Airport on Saturday, violating federal recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people practice "social distance."]

The passengers, many of them rushing home because of fears they would be stuck in Europe, were screened by federal customs and homeland security agents for coronavirus symptoms before they were allowed to leave the airport. 

Long lines also formed Saturday in Boston, Dallas and others of the 13 airports that are accepting return flights from Europe. Conditions were better Sunday, but lines could again grow as the day progresses and more flights arrive. 

"People were forced into conditions that are against CDC guidance and are totally unacceptable," Lightfoot said. 

Lightfoot singled out Vice President Mike Pence and his coronavirus task force for not talking with local officials before implementing the screening program. State and local officials could have offered "concrete suggestions" for how the program could have been implemented with the least disruption, she said, but the administration acted unilaterally.

"Thousands of travelers were forced to wait in exceedingly long lines, congregating in concourses and putting themselves and their loved ones at greater risk of exposure," Lightfoot said. Passengers Sunday will likely be kept on their planes to manage the flow into the customs area, she said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot, a Republican and strong supporter of the president, tweeted Sunday that the lines in Dallas are "unacceptable & I'm working hard to get it fixed." He said he had contacted the head of Homeland Security, acting Secretary Chad Wolf.

Not every U.S. airport accepting European arrivals experienced overcrowding. Airports serving Miami, Seattle, Los Angeles and Newark, New Jersey, reported short lines at customs Saturday and Sunday.

Pritzker said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" that the administration should have bolstered staffing at the receiving airports in anticipation of long lines. But instead, he said, passengers "were stuck in a small area, hundreds and hundreds of people, and that's exactly what you don't want in this pandemic."

He predicted Sunday would "be even worse."

President Donald Trump defended the administration's actions in a tweet Sunday.

"We are doing very precise Medical Screenings at our airports. Pardon the interruptions and delays, we are moving as quickly as possible, but it is very important that we be vigilant and careful. We must get it right. Safety first!" he wrote.

Acting Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Mark Morgan said in a written statement Sunday that the agency is making improvements to its procedures, but that it must "balance our efficiencies with ensuring the health and safety of all American citizens through enhanced medical screening." 

Katy Rogers spent four hours Saturday at O'Hare in a tightly packed space with students, a basketball team, musicians and older people in wheelchairs.

"Everybody was nervous about it," she said Sunday. "Everyone working there was confused and frustrated, and their hands were tied, too."

Even though she showed no signs of being sick, she now plans to quarantine herself on the organic produce farm she runs in Noblesville, Indiana.

Elizabeth Pulvermacher, a University of Wisconsin student, arrived Saturday at O'Hare from Madrid, where she had been studying. The customs process made her feel "unsafe," she said.

"The whole idea is getting rid of the spread of coronavirus, but there were hundreds and hundreds of people in very close proximity," Pulvermacher said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said on "Fox News Sunday" that the airport crowds could spread the disease, but that they are likely to continue. Americans must understand that there is no need to rush back from Europe, he said, but "when people see a travel ban, they immediately want to hunker and get home."

"Hopefully we don't have more of that, but I think we probably unfortunately will," he said. 

The Dallas-Fort Worth Airport's Twitter account responded to passengers who raised concerns about the cramped conditions, saying that its customer experience team was taking "extra precautions" and that hand sanitizer was available in all terminals. 

PHOTOS: American life in the age of coronavirus
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Bugler Jay Cohen plays "First Call" as he calls the riders to post for the first race at Santa Anita Park to empty stands Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Arcadia, Calif. While most of the sports world is idled by the coronavirus pandemic, horse racing runs on. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Bugler Jay Cohen plays "First Call" as he calls the riders to post for the first race at Santa Anita Park to empty stands Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Arcadia, Calif. While most of the sports world is idled by the coronavirus pandemic, horse racing runs on. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Fullscreen
Miami Beach police officers talk to beach goers on spring break, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Portions of South Beach were closed late Saturday to avoid large group gatherings that could spread the coronavirus. South Beach is a popular party spot for college students and others from around the world. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Beach police officers talk to beach goers on spring break, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Portions of South Beach were closed late Saturday to avoid large group gatherings that could spread the coronavirus. South Beach is a popular party spot for college students and others from around the world. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Lynne Sladky, AP
Fullscreen
Nurses work to collect samples from patients at a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield, Mo., a suburb of St. Louis, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Nurses work to collect samples from patients at a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield, Mo., a suburb of St. Louis, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Robert Cohen, AP
Fullscreen
A man wears a face mask as he visits the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Saturday, March 14, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
A man wears a face mask as he visits the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Saturday, March 14, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
A couple walks past the Fearless Girl statue outside the New York Stock Exchange, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in New York. New York state reported its first death in the coronavirus pandemic, an 82-year-old woman who had advanced emphysema, authorities said Saturday. The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
A couple walks past the Fearless Girl statue outside the New York Stock Exchange, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in New York. New York state reported its first death in the coronavirus pandemic, an 82-year-old woman who had advanced emphysema, authorities said Saturday. The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Mary Altaffer, AP
Fullscreen
A child play area at a local mall is closed due to coronavirus concerns, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
A child play area at a local mall is closed due to coronavirus concerns, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Vacationers who asked not to be identified sunbathe as Miami Beach police officers patrol along Ocean Drive, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Portions of South Beach were closed late Saturday to avoid large group gatherings that could spread the coronavirus. South Beach is a popular party spot for college students and others from around the world. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Vacationers who asked not to be identified sunbathe as Miami Beach police officers patrol along Ocean Drive, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Portions of South Beach were closed late Saturday to avoid large group gatherings that could spread the coronavirus. South Beach is a popular party spot for college students and others from around the world. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Lynne Sladky, AP
Fullscreen
In this Thursday, March 12, 2020, photo released by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), shows a package containing suspected counterfeit COVID-19 test kits arriving from the United Kingdom. CBP officers discovered six plastic bags containing various vials, while conducting an enforcement examination of a parcel manifested as "Purified Water Vials" with a declared value of $196.81. A complete examination of the shipment, led to the finding of vials filled with a white liquid and labeled "Corona Virus 2019nconv (COVID-19)" and "Virus1 Test Kit". The shipment was turned over to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for analysis. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)
In this Thursday, March 12, 2020, photo released by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), shows a package containing suspected counterfeit COVID-19 test kits arriving from the United Kingdom. CBP officers discovered six plastic bags containing various vials, while conducting an enforcement examination of a parcel manifested as "Purified Water Vials" with a declared value of $196.81. A complete examination of the shipment, led to the finding of vials filled with a white liquid and labeled "Corona Virus 2019nconv (COVID-19)" and "Virus1 Test Kit". The shipment was turned over to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for analysis. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP) AP
Fullscreen
Margaret Dickert, 79, waits on her husband at a Food Lion grocery store Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Piedmont, S.C. Dickert said that she has pulmonary hypertension and--under her doctors orders and her own common sense--is taking all the precautions she can. Dickert said, "I don't know how long these limitations will last, but I will do all possible to protect me, my family, and others." (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Margaret Dickert, 79, waits on her husband at a Food Lion grocery store Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Piedmont, S.C. Dickert said that she has pulmonary hypertension and--under her doctors orders and her own common sense--is taking all the precautions she can. Dickert said, "I don't know how long these limitations will last, but I will do all possible to protect me, my family, and others." (AP Photo/Richard Shiro) Richard Shiro, AP
Fullscreen
A man arriving from Oaxaca, Mexico, stands near the arrivals gate at the Los Angeles International Airport, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A man arriving from Oaxaca, Mexico, stands near the arrivals gate at the Los Angeles International Airport, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
A barista rings up items at Coffee Emporium, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Health officials say four people have tested positive for the virus that causes the disease COVID-19. The latest is a man in his 50s from Stark County in northeastern Ohio with no known contacts with other patients. Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton said this signals that Ohio has reached â€œcommunity spread,â€ meaning the virus has moved across the state. Ohio is currently testing 24 people who have shown symptoms of respiratory distress and has cleared another 21 people. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
A barista rings up items at Coffee Emporium, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Health officials say four people have tested positive for the virus that causes the disease COVID-19. The latest is a man in his 50s from Stark County in northeastern Ohio with no known contacts with other patients. Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton said this signals that Ohio has reached â€œcommunity spread,â€ meaning the virus has moved across the state. Ohio is currently testing 24 people who have shown symptoms of respiratory distress and has cleared another 21 people. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Kareem Elgazzar, AP
Fullscreen
A voter carries a ballot while voting early, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Hamilton County Board of Elections in Norwood, Ohio. Ohio's primary is Tuesday. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
A voter carries a ballot while voting early, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Hamilton County Board of Elections in Norwood, Ohio. Ohio's primary is Tuesday. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Kareem Elgazzar, AP
Fullscreen
A traveler crosses the street outside Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A traveler crosses the street outside Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Horses run in the fourth race at Santa Anita Park in front of empty stands Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Arcadia, Calif. While most of the sports world is idled by the coronavirus pandemic, horse racing runs on. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Horses run in the fourth race at Santa Anita Park in front of empty stands Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Arcadia, Calif. While most of the sports world is idled by the coronavirus pandemic, horse racing runs on. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Fullscreen
A shopper at a local Costco heads off after placing cases of water into a cart Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz. Unlike retail stores in other parts of the U.S. suffering from stock shortages, this Costco was well stocked. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
A shopper at a local Costco heads off after placing cases of water into a cart Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz. Unlike retail stores in other parts of the U.S. suffering from stock shortages, this Costco was well stocked. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
A produce section of a produce market is picked clean after panicked shoppers swept through stocking up on supplies in fear of the coronavirus at a local grocery store in Burbank, Calif. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Californians wanting to escape the new reality of the coronavirus at the movies, casino or amusement park are running into the six foot rule. State health officials issued new guidance Saturday urging theaters to keep attendance under 250 people and ask strangers to sit six feet apart. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
A produce section of a produce market is picked clean after panicked shoppers swept through stocking up on supplies in fear of the coronavirus at a local grocery store in Burbank, Calif. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Californians wanting to escape the new reality of the coronavirus at the movies, casino or amusement park are running into the six foot rule. State health officials issued new guidance Saturday urging theaters to keep attendance under 250 people and ask strangers to sit six feet apart. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) Richard Vogel, AP
Fullscreen
The top level of a parking garage remains nearly empty at a local mall Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Public concerns of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic is affecting shopping and retail. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
The top level of a parking garage remains nearly empty at a local mall Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Public concerns of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic is affecting shopping and retail. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Discussions take place on the closure of an Apple retail store at a local mall, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. The tech giant is closing its stores outside of China for two weeks and will only sell online as part of efforts to fight the global coronavirus pandemic. CEO Tim Cook tweeted Saturday that Apple would temporarily close those stores until March 27. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Discussions take place on the closure of an Apple retail store at a local mall, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. The tech giant is closing its stores outside of China for two weeks and will only sell online as part of efforts to fight the global coronavirus pandemic. CEO Tim Cook tweeted Saturday that Apple would temporarily close those stores until March 27. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
A notice limiting only 3 packages of toilet paper per customer is displayed on picked bare shelves after shoppers cleaned out the stock of paper and cleaning products at a local grocery store in Burbank, Calif. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Californians wanting to escape the new reality of the coronavirus at the movies, casino or amusement park are running into the six foot rule. State health officials issued new guidance Saturday urging theaters to keep attendance under 250 people and ask strangers to sit six feet apart. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
A notice limiting only 3 packages of toilet paper per customer is displayed on picked bare shelves after shoppers cleaned out the stock of paper and cleaning products at a local grocery store in Burbank, Calif. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Californians wanting to escape the new reality of the coronavirus at the movies, casino or amusement park are running into the six foot rule. State health officials issued new guidance Saturday urging theaters to keep attendance under 250 people and ask strangers to sit six feet apart. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) Richard Vogel, AP
Fullscreen
A shopper looks over cleaning supplies as shelves that once supported an abundance of toilet paper and paper towels lay empty at a Chicago area grocery store Saturday, March 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A shopper looks over cleaning supplies as shelves that once supported an abundance of toilet paper and paper towels lay empty at a Chicago area grocery store Saturday, March 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Charles Rex Arbogast, AP
Fullscreen
A closed to the public sign sits outside of the Grandstand at Laurel Park Race Track, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Laurel, Md. The track is closed to the public due the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
A closed to the public sign sits outside of the Grandstand at Laurel Park Race Track, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Laurel, Md. The track is closed to the public due the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) Terrance Williams, AP
Fullscreen
Joe Lieser, left, and Matt Kirmer, right, both of Torrance, California, ride scooters past Scottsdale Stadium, the spring training home of the San Francisco Giants, in Scottsdale, Ariz., Saturday, March 14, 2020. The two came to Arizona with their families to attend spring training baseball games but have not been able to attend any as the remainder of spring training baseball games have been canceled due to coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Joe Lieser, left, and Matt Kirmer, right, both of Torrance, California, ride scooters past Scottsdale Stadium, the spring training home of the San Francisco Giants, in Scottsdale, Ariz., Saturday, March 14, 2020. The two came to Arizona with their families to attend spring training baseball games but have not been able to attend any as the remainder of spring training baseball games have been canceled due to coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Sue Ogrocki, AP
Fullscreen
Costco customers wait in the rain to enter the store on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in San Leandro, Calif. Empty store shelves. Empty churches. Shuttered classrooms and courts. Warnings everywhere to wash hands and avoid close contact. Efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus in California are affecting virtually every facet of life in the Golden State in ways big and small â€” and in some cases, surreal. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Costco customers wait in the rain to enter the store on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in San Leandro, Calif. Empty store shelves. Empty churches. Shuttered classrooms and courts. Warnings everywhere to wash hands and avoid close contact. Efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus in California are affecting virtually every facet of life in the Golden State in ways big and small â€” and in some cases, surreal. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Fullscreen
In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 photo, a sign reads, "Holy Water Not Available" in the baptismal font of the St. Stephen and the Incarnation Episcopal Church in Washington, which is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Federica Narancio)
In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 photo, a sign reads, "Holy Water Not Available" in the baptismal font of the St. Stephen and the Incarnation Episcopal Church in Washington, which is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Federica Narancio) Federica Narancio, AP
Fullscreen
A sign suggesting motorists avoid gatherings is seen on westbound Interstate-880 on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
A sign suggesting motorists avoid gatherings is seen on westbound Interstate-880 on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Ben Margot, AP
Fullscreen
Abraham Ortiz, an employee at Market Basket in Johnstown, Pa., stocks paper towels and toilet paper, Saturday, March 14, 2020. Those items, along with tissues, anti-bacterial soap and hand sanitizer, are selling exponentially faster than normal due to the nation-wide panic over the coronavirus. (John Rucosky/The Tribune-Democrat via AP)
Abraham Ortiz, an employee at Market Basket in Johnstown, Pa., stocks paper towels and toilet paper, Saturday, March 14, 2020. Those items, along with tissues, anti-bacterial soap and hand sanitizer, are selling exponentially faster than normal due to the nation-wide panic over the coronavirus. (John Rucosky/The Tribune-Democrat via AP) John Rucosky, AP
Fullscreen
President Donald Trump speaks during briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Washington. Listening on the podium from left are, Vice President Mike Pence,, Dr. Anotny Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator,, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaks during briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Washington. Listening on the podium from left are, Vice President Mike Pence,, Dr. Anotny Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator,, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
A woman shops among empty shelves at a Hy-Vee food store Friday, March 13, 2020, in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
A woman shops among empty shelves at a Hy-Vee food store Friday, March 13, 2020, in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen
Colorado National Guard medical personnel don gear to perform coronavirus test on a motorist at a drive-through testing site outside the Denver Coliseum Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Denver. Officials planned to administer 150 tests but the line of vehicles wrapped around three city blocks. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado National Guard medical personnel don gear to perform coronavirus test on a motorist at a drive-through testing site outside the Denver Coliseum Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Denver. Officials planned to administer 150 tests but the line of vehicles wrapped around three city blocks. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
A police boat guards the Symphony of the Seas cruise ship on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami. President Donald Trump tweeted yesterday that at his request Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises as the world tries to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. A on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
A police boat guards the Symphony of the Seas cruise ship on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami. President Donald Trump tweeted yesterday that at his request Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises as the world tries to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. A on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Brynn Anderson, AP
Fullscreen
The biohazard symbol adorns the lobby floor of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Laboratory Services Division where patient samples are tested for COVID-19 coronavirus in Denver, Saturday. March 14, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via AP)
The biohazard symbol adorns the lobby floor of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Laboratory Services Division where patient samples are tested for COVID-19 coronavirus in Denver, Saturday. March 14, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via AP) Hyoung Chang, AP
Fullscreen
In this photo provided by Austin Boschen, people wait in line to go through the customs at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, Saturday, March 14, 2020. International travelers reported long lines at the customs at the airport Saturday as staff took extra precautions to guard against the new coronavirus, The Dallas Morning News reports. Boschen said it took him at least 4 hours to go through the customs. (Austin Boschen via AP)
In this photo provided by Austin Boschen, people wait in line to go through the customs at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, Saturday, March 14, 2020. International travelers reported long lines at the customs at the airport Saturday as staff took extra precautions to guard against the new coronavirus, The Dallas Morning News reports. Boschen said it took him at least 4 hours to go through the customs. (Austin Boschen via AP) Austin Boschen / AP
Fullscreen

    For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

    Travelers from restricted countries in Europe, China and Iran are being advised to self-quarantine for 14 days after reaching their final destination in the U.S. 

    The worldwide outbreak has sickened more than 156,000 people and left more than 5,800 dead, with thousands of new cases confirmed each day. The death toll in the United States climbed to 61, while infections neared 3,000. 

    Spencer reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Associated Press journalists Mallika Sen, Vanessa Alvarez, Christopher Weber, Eugene Johnson and John Seewer contributed. The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. 

