Walmart shortens store hours amid pandemic
Walmart announced Saturday it will close its stores from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. as part of the company’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The new hours, which will be in place until further notice, will allow employees to clean and sanitize as well as restock store shelves,
Employees will continue to work their regularly scheduled hours and shift, and “our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules,” Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer, wrote in a letter posted on the company’s website.
