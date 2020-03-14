FILE- This Nov. 9, 2018, file photo shows a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Walmart is extending its debt-free college benefits to high schoolers as a way to attract workers in a tight labor market. It says it will offer free college SAT and ACT prep for its workers in high school, while offering two to three free general education college classes through an educational startup. Walmart estimates about 25,000 people under the age of 18 work at its stores. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) (Photo: David J. Phillip / AP)

Walmart announced Saturday it will close its stores from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. as part of the company’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new hours, which will be in place until further notice, will allow employees to clean and sanitize as well as restock store shelves,

Employees will continue to work their regularly scheduled hours and shift, and “our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules,” Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer, wrote in a letter posted on the company’s website.

