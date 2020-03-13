LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Armagost, Michael

Blum, Gilbert

Bodnar, George

Ditzler, Nola

Fleegle, Paul

Forsythe, Scott

Garling, Shana

Godfrey, Elsie

Grim, Betty

Housseal, Robin

Knaub, Kathryn

Kwasnik, Jason

Lint, Nancy

McClamb, Shanea

Ogle, Jean

Posey, Paul

Resh, Dorothy

Rider, Glen

Robertson, Samantha

Rosenberger, Kenneth

Seidensticker, Wayde

Sides, Scott

Snyder, Edwin

Snyder, George

Stump, Donald

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/03/13/local-obituaries-friday-march-13/5036309002/