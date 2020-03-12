Buy Photo Southern Middle School in Glen Rock, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Southern York County School District officials have canceled Friday classes after a "community member" was tested for coronavirus.

All of the district's schools will be closed Friday, while its administrative office will remain open, says a notice posted Thursday night on Southern York's website.

District officials will meet Friday with state and local health officials to assess the situation, the notice says.

No further details were immediately available Thursday night.

No tests for coronavirus have come back positive in York County so far, according to the state Health Department.

On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the closure of schools in Montgomery County, so far the epicenter Pennsylvania's coronavirus outbreak. The Allentown School District was closed Thursday because a staff member was being tested for the infection, reported The Morning Call.

Governments have shuttered offices, events have been canceled and college students have been sent home throughout the state as a result of the outbreak.

