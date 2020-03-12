Births for Thursday, March 12
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Denise (Golden) and Karl Keiderling: of Dallastown, March 9, a daughter.
Sierra Loy and Kyle Kauffman: of Windsor, March 9, a son.
Selena (Valentin) and Jacob Chang: of York, March 10, a son.
Rachel (Sarver) Buck and Frank Rossiter: of Dover, March 10, a daughter.
Katie Litz and David Martin: of Hanover, March 10, a daughter.
