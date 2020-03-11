. (Photo: .)

Penn State University, including its York campus, will move its classes online at campuses statewide beginning March 16, when students return from spring break, the school announced to students Wednesday.

Penn State President Eric J. Barron stated that students at all Penn State campus locations were "strongly discouraged" from returning to campus after spring break.

The university plans to resume regular classes April 6 at the earliest, Barron stated.

The move comes after colleges and universities nationwide have begun closing their doors in attempts to stop the spread of the coronavirus, a respiratory illness that's particularly dangerous to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that all Penn State University campuses will be moving to online classes beginning March 16.

