Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine speaks during a press conference, announcing the eleventh presumptive positive case of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pennsylvania, inside PEMA headquarters on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Photo: Natalie Kolb, Commonwealth Media Services: Natalie Kolb)

There are now 14 known cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania after state Health Department officials announced Wednesday that two people have tested positive in Bucks County.

Montgomery County has been the epicenter of the state's outbreak, and eight of the "presumptive positive" cases are there, officials have said.

Wednesday's announcement, made in a Health Department media release, marks the first known cases in Bucks County.

More: ManorCare nursing homes taking visitors' temps, screening for coronavirus

More: York College cancels spring concert over coronavirus concerns

Officials throughout the state are preparing for the fast-spreading disease that's killed at least 29 nationwide.

West Chester University in Chester County has closed its campus through the spring semester. ManorCare, which operates five facilities in York County for the elderly and terminally ill, is screening staff, patients and visitors prior to entry into any of its buildings.

Throughout the U.S., events are being canceled and an increasing number of schools and universities have moved to online-only instruction.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/03/11/pa-coronavirus-cases-up-14-officials-say/5019605002/