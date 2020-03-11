Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Ashley (Little) and Luke Stonesifer: of New Oxford, March 8, a son.

Emily Yates and Mykel Myers: of Dallastown, March 8, a son.

Brittney Gilyard and Stephen Hawkins: of York, March 8, a son.

Kelsey (Fissel) and Jesse White: of York, March 9, a daughter.

Jenny and Ryan Buss: of York, March 9, a son.

Amanda Ettinger: of York, March 9, a son.

