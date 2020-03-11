Births for Wednesday, March 11
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Ashley (Little) and Luke Stonesifer: of New Oxford, March 8, a son.
Emily Yates and Mykel Myers: of Dallastown, March 8, a son.
Brittney Gilyard and Stephen Hawkins: of York, March 8, a son.
Kelsey (Fissel) and Jesse White: of York, March 9, a daughter.
Jenny and Ryan Buss: of York, March 9, a son.
Amanda Ettinger: of York, March 9, a son.
