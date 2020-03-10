Buy Photo York Water Co. in York City, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York Water Co. on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter profit of $3.4 million.

The York City-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share.

The purifying and distribution company posted revenue of $13 million in the period.

More: York City offering one-time amnesty on back sewer, refuse payments

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.4 million, or $1.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $51.6 million.

York Water shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 34% in the last 12 months.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/03/10/york-water-co-made-3-4-m-q-4-company-reports/5009426002/