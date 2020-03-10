LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Barbour, Allen

Billet, Dennis

Burgess, Marie

Eaton, Brandon

Everett, Bonnie

Forsythe, Scott

Geiger, Kenneth

Gibbs, Lois

Godfrey, Elsie

Greenplate, Ronald

Horn, Elenora

James, Cecelia

Keener, Earl

Key, Michael

Knaub, Kathryn

Knaub, Lucy

Ogle, Jean

Rajaniemi, Marie

Ranker, Ruth

Rider, Glen

Robertson, Samantha

Smith, Delores

Strausbaugh, Donald

Thomas, Dianna

Thompson, Jeffrey

Walter, Paul

Walters, Lisa

Weiser, Daniel

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/03/10/local-obituaries-tuesday-march-10/5005000002/