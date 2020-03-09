Hand sanitizer is sold out at a grocery store Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus, state Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey announced in a Thursday morning news conference. The announcement came two days after deadly tornadoes went through the area, increasing the demand for sanitation supplies. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Photo: Mark Humphrey / AP)

There are three presumed cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Pennsylvania, the Department of Health announced in a news conference Monday.

Two of the new cases are in Montgomery County and one is in Monroe County, said Dr. Rachel Levine, the Health Department secretary.

This brings the total to 10 cases in the state: seven in Montgomery County, one in Wayne County, one in Monroe County and one in Delaware County.

Three people are hospitalized, including one in critical condition. The others are at home under self-quarantine, Levine said.

The patient in critical condition has only been identified as an "adult" and was the seventh "presumptive positive" case in the state.

"At this time, we are not recommending canceling social gatherings, but please if you are sick, do not go to a social event with lots of other people," Levine said.

People who are ill should also stay home from work and school, she said.

Levine warned that the department expects to see more cases of the virus in the coming days and weeks and that everyone should take the usual precautions to prevent the spread of illness: washing hands, remaining home when ill, covering mouths when coughing or sneezing and keeping surfaces clean.

So far, 26 people have died in the U.S. as a result of the outbreak, reported The New York Times. More than 600 Americans have tested positive for the viral infection. Washington state has been particularly hard hit.

Globally, the infection has killed almost 4,000, according to The Guardian. On Sunday, Italy quarantined about 16 million people throughout its northern provinces.

More: U.S. prisons, jails on alert for spread of coronavirus

More: Cruise ship hit by coronavirus to dock in California, captain says

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/03/09/update-three-new-coronavirus-cases-pennsylvania-pushing-total-10/5003970002/