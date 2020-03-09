LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Ahrens, George

Anderson, Ray

Burgess, Marie

Byerts, Gladys

Ferree, Arthur

Forsythe, Scott

Godfrey, Elsie

Greenplate, Ronald

Keasey, Sandra

Knaub, Kathryn

Knaub, Lucy

Ranker, Ruth

Rider, Glen

Robertson, Samantha

Smith, Delores

Strausbaugh, Donald

Thompson, Jeffrey

Weiser, Daniel

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/03/09/local-obituaries-monday-march-9/4995528002/