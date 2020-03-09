Some commuters at Union Station adorn breathing masks in Los Angeles, Calif. on Jan. 31, 2020. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/TNS) (Photo: Irfan Khan / TNS)

One person is in critical condition in Montgomery County after testing positive for coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health.

That patient, only identified as an "adult," is the seventh "presumptive positive" in the state, five of which are in Montgomery County, according to a Health Department media release issued Monday.

There has been one positive test result each from both Wayne County and Delaware County, the release states.

So far, 22 people have died in the U.S. as a result of the outbreak, reported The New York Times. More than 500 Americans have tested positive for the viral infection. Washington state has been particularly hard hit.

Globally, the infection has killed almost 4,000, according to The Guardian. On Sunday, Italy quarantined about 16 million people throughout its northern provinces.

