LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Altland, Gladys

Anderson, Ray

Byerts, Gladys

Caracher, Jennie

Dennis, Rae

Dick, Donald

Ferree, Arthur

Guthrie, Louis

Halcott, Sandra

Harbold, Sara

Hardy, Tammy

Hazlett, Lewis

Hershner, Franklin

Imhoff, Nevin

Johnson, Mark

Knaub, Kathryn

Laughman, Nancy

McCubbin, Gary

Myers, Gloria

Prowell, Terry

Purcell, Ronald

Ramos, Julia

Ranker, Ruth

Resh, Dorothy

Rider, Glen

Rohrbaugh, William

Salamon, Juliann

Shenberger, Matthew

Strausbaugh, Donald

Thompson, Jeffrey

Tuxford, Dion

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/03/06/local-obituaries-friday-march-6/4969122002/