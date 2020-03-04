Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Rachael McGuire and Daniel Davis: of Red Lion, Feb. 29, a daughter.

Christina (Froman) and Joseph Markey: of Seven Valleys, Feb. 29, a son.

Dawn Smeltzer and Dakota Keener: of Red Lion, March 1, a son.

Alyssa (Albright) and William Gausmann: of York, March 2, a son.

Jennifer (Shuchart) and Eric Brose: of York, March 2, a son.

