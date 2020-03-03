Bill Smedley and his wife are currently being quarantined at Lackland Air Force Base. (Photo: Courtesy of Bill Smedley)

Bill and Colette Smedley headed home to Warrington Township on Tuesday after nearly three weeks in quarantine because of their proximity to people infected with the coronavirus, the couple announced on social media.

The couple's post came a day after their hopes of leaving Lackland Air Force Base in Texas were dashed when San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg declared a state of emergency, which sought to bar more than 100 people from entering the city, essentially cutting off access to its airport.

"News is out. We are going home," Bill Smedley posted Tuesday afternoon on Facebook. "This a.m., we were rushed to the airport before any more legal BS could take place."

More: Virus quarantine extended for York County couple, others evacuated from cruise ship

More: Warrington Twp. couple off cruise ship but still quarantined over coronavirus

Earlier Tuesday, Nirenberg's office announced it had reached a deal with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that would permit the release of the passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise liner, National Public Radio reported. Diamond Princess passengers, including the Smedleys, had spent 10 days quarantined on the ship and another 15 days at Lackland.

Calls to Nirenberg's office and the CDC seeking comment were not returned Tuesday.

Nirenberg's emergency declaration came after a woman was released from quarantine before federal health officials realized she had tested positive for coronavirus.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/03/03/york-county-couple-released-coronavirus-quarantine/4942960002/