Drivers caught speeding through work zones will be liable for civil penalties beginning Wednesday, when the enforcement begins in the state's work zone speed enforcement program.

The Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program, implemented by the state Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, will use cameras to detect and record drivers traveling at least 11 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

Violations will be recorded as civil penalties only. No points will be added to driver's licenses, officials stated in a January news release.

Drivers will receive a warning letter for the first offense, a violation notice and $75 fine for the second offense, and another notice with a $150 fine for the third and subsequent offenses.

There were more than 1,800 work zone crashes in Pennsylvania in 2018, state officials said in the news release, resulting in the deaths of 23 people.

