A new grant available through Downtown Inc will support events that foster a welcoming environment in York City.

Large-scale festivals and live art, especially with a focus on sustainability, diversity, accessibility and cultural representation, will be targeted for the Welcoming Community Grant Program, according to Downtown Inc.

Up to $2,500 will be awarded per applicant, with a total of $15,000 to be awarded in 2020. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. March 30, and winners will be notified April 10.

Eligible candidates do not have to be a nonprofit and can submit for any old or new event held in York City, as long as it's free and open to the public. Individuals and organizations can now apply through grantinterface.com.

Grants will be funded by Better York, the York County Community Foundation and Powder Mill Foundation, in partnership with the Cultural Alliance of York County.

