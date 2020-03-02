Local obituaries for Monday, March 2
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Bender, Dennis
Doweary, Phillip
Grandia, Michael
Harbold, Sara
Hileman, Theodore
Knaub, Kathryn
McComish, Philip
Ravert, Betty
Rider, Glen
Shoffner, Harvey
Slaugh, Robert
Snyder, Erma
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/03/02/local-obituaries-monday-march-2/4924026002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments