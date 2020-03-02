Births for Monday, March 2
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Skylar Walters and Matthew Ludwig: of York, Feb. 26, a son.
Kylie Pick and Adam Knox: of York, Feb. 27, a daughter.
Alexandra Geiman and Steven Krause: of Hanover, Feb. 27, a daughter.
Bobbi Jo (Brodbeck) and Carl Metzler: of York, Feb. 27, a daughter.
Shellee Sall and Arcelio Cabrera: of York, Feb. 27, a son.
Tynisha Fitts and Donald Williams: of York, Feb. 27, a son.
Courtny Byerts and John Garner: of Red Lion, Feb. 28, a son.
Sara and Thomas Bowin: of York, Feb. 29, a son.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/03/02/births-monday-march-2/4924011002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments