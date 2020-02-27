LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Kylee (Ansell) and Kyle Schrum: of York, Feb. 23, a son.

Dung and Dai Pham: of York, Feb. 25, a son.

Ja-Tanya (Sweeney) and Martel Kittrell: of York, Feb. 25, a daughter.

Kirsten (Wells) and Andrew Kehl: of Mount Wolf, Feb. 25, a daughter.

