To fight coronavirus, Pennsylvanians should take flu precautions, officials say
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19, or novel coronavirus, in Pennsylvania, but the state Department of Health is monitoring residents who have recently returned from China, Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news conference Wednesday.
The United States has 57 confirmed cases of the virus that has infected more than 81,000 people worldwide, Levine said.
"I would absolutely like to reassure Pennsylvanians that the Pennsylvania Department of Health, working with our county and municipal partners and other very important stakeholders, are prepared for any potential community spread of COVID-19," she said.
Around 40 of the 57 cases in the United States are related to the Diamond Princess cruise ship outbreak, Levine said.
Two York County residents, a couple from Warrington Township, were passengers on the ship when it was quarantined off the coast of Japan.
The couple is still under quarantine at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas but hopes to come home next week if they test negative for the virus in their next screening.
Coronavirus originated in the city of Wuhan, the capitol of China's Hubei province.
State law prevents health officials from discussing the specifics of who is being monitored, how many people are being monitored and where they live, Levine said, in order to protect those individuals from being stigmatized in their communities.
But if there is a confirmed case in the commonwealth, the health department will alert the public, she said.
Levine said COVID-19 appears to be more communicable and have a higher fatality rate than influenza, but that Pennsylvania residents should take the same precautions they use to prevent other infectious diseases: washing their hands, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, coughing or sneezing into elbows and, if ill, staying home from work and school to prevent infecting others.
If the virus does begin spreading in Pennsylvania, Levine said the state Health Department will need additional emergency funding to respond.
President Donald Trump scheduled a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at 6 p.m. Wednesday following a briefing with federal health officials.
Approximately 40 countries have confirmed cases of the virus, Levine said, and about 2,700 people have died.
More: Warrington Twp. couple off cruise ship but still quarantined over coronavirus
More: EDITORIAL: Take smart steps to avoid all bugs
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments