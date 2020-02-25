LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Amaya Hartman and Nathan Grim: of York, Feb. 21, a son.

Abigail (Smith) and Stuart Cornett: of Glenville, Feb. 21, twin sons.

Jamia (Naylor) Lovett: of York, Feb. 22, a son.

Tyitha Brown and Tyrone Summervile: of York, Feb. 22, a son.

Tristan (Brown) and Randy Wilson: of Red Lion, Feb. 22, a daughter.

Kaylee Miller and Julien Pesta: of York, Feb. 23, a son.

