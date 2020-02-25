Births for Tuesday, Feb. 25
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Amaya Hartman and Nathan Grim: of York, Feb. 21, a son.
Abigail (Smith) and Stuart Cornett: of Glenville, Feb. 21, twin sons.
Jamia (Naylor) Lovett: of York, Feb. 22, a son.
Tyitha Brown and Tyrone Summervile: of York, Feb. 22, a son.
Tristan (Brown) and Randy Wilson: of Red Lion, Feb. 22, a daughter.
Kaylee Miller and Julien Pesta: of York, Feb. 23, a son.
