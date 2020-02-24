LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the full obituaries  and leave condolences for the families.

Barnes, Janet

Billett, Dorothy

Busser, Ronald

Conner, Jack

Elicker, Janet

Folk, Shylique

Gotwalt, Gloria

Johnson, Earl

Knaub, Kathryn

Morrison, Tammy

Nesbit, Brian

Rider, Steven

Ruby, Elizabeth

Seward, Sara

Shermeyer, Madelyn

Silcox, John

Strickler, Robert

Werking, Betty

Wickrowski, David

Zeigler, Edward

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/02/24/local-obituaries-monday-feb-24/4851889002/