LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Katelyn (Love) and Jesse Sidesinger: of York, Feb. 20, a daughter.

Yirliany Mengo and Jose Aramboles: of York, Feb. 21, a daughter.

Tabatha Hill: of York Haven, Feb. 21, a son.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/02/24/births-monday-feb-24/4851875002/