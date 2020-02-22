York City Police asked the public Friday for help identifying the two people in this photo. Police said they believe the subjects were involved in a shooting in the city that took place in the past several weeks. (Photo: Courtesy of York City Police)

York City Police released security camera photos Friday showing two people allegedly involved in a recent shooting.

Police said only that the shooting occurred "in York City in the past several weeks" and asked for the public's help identifying the people in the photos. They did not identify the name or location of the store where the images were recorded.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of either of the people in the photos is asked to call York City Police's anonymous crime tip line, 717-849-2204, or call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS.

Online tips may be submitted by going to www.yorkcitypolice.com and clicking on "Submit Tip!" at the upper right corner of the CrimeWatch page.

