Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
York City shooting: Do you recognize the people in these photos?
Lindsey O'Laughlin, York Dispatch
Published 8:59 a.m. ET Feb. 22, 2020 | Updated 9:11 a.m. ET Feb. 22, 2020
York City Police released security camera photos Friday showing two people allegedly involved in a recent shooting.
Police said only that the shooting occurred "in York City in the past several weeks" and asked for the public's help identifying the people in the photos. They did not identify the name or location of the store where the images were recorded.
Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of either of the people in the photos is asked to call York City Police's anonymous crime tip line, 717-849-2204, or call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS.
Online tips may be submitted by going to www.yorkcitypolice.com and clicking on "Submit Tip!" at the upper right corner of the CrimeWatch page.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments