In a recent opinion, a York County judge expressed concern about the county's solicitors withholding materials from the state Office of Open Records during Right-To-Know Law disputes.

Common Pleas Judge Richard K. Renn denied a portion of York County's request to overturn an OOR ruling that ordered the county to provide several York County Prison documents to an attorney representing the family of Everett Palmer, an inmate who died at the prison in 2018.

After the OOR granted attorney John Coyle's appeal of the county's denial, York County Prison Board Solicitor Donald Reihart appealed to the Court of Common Pleas and introduced an additional affidavit of prison Warden Clair Doll to be included for Renn's review.

Renn stated he'd recently noticed a "disturbing trend" of the county introducing new materials after the OOR has issued its ruling.

The judge quoted a Commonwealth Court opinion that addressed this practice, which stated that accepting additional records at the judicial review stage of an appeal undermines the presumption of openness in the state's Right-To-Know Law.

"Indeed, one might conclude that the County was 'sandbagging' the OOR appeal process since no explanation was given for the recent submission of the Warden's affidavit," Renn then wrote in his own words.

The OOR acts as the fact-finder in Right-To-Know Law appeals, the courts have stated.

Erik Arneson, executive director of the state Office of Open Records, commented on Renn's opinion in a Twitter thread.

"I think Judge Renn's point is crystal clear (and 100% correct): Absent some extremely unusual circumstance, agencies should submit all of the evidence they have in a #RTKL case while that case is being heard by the Office of Open Records," Arneson wrote.

Reihart said Thursday it would be inappropriate to comment on the opinion because the county is appealing Renn's decision to the Commonwealth Court.

Coyle requested the county's written policies for providing health care and mental health services to inmates, as well as policies dealing with corrections officers' use of force, how officers should handle mentally unstable inmates and the intake process for new inmates.

He also requested contracts, purchase agreements and training materials related to the Tasers used by corrections officers.

Palmer's family has said they believe he was murdered when he was in inmate at York County Prison.

Palmer, 41, of Seaford, Delaware, died April 9, 2018, in York Hospital.

He was taken to the hospital after being found repeatedly hitting his head against the door of his prison cell, authorities have said.

He had been locked up for two days.

Palmer's mother and executrix of his estate, Rose Palmer, filed an official notice in January of her intent to sue York County and others over the death.

The investigation into Palmer's death remains ongoing, Kyle King, spokesman for the York County District Attorney's Office, has said.

Coyle and Arneson could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

In another recent open records appeal, Renn ruled in the county's favor after The York Dispatch tried to access a report prepared by the state Department of Corrections dealing with recommendations for how to improve operations at York County Prison.

Both the county and the DOC denied the newspaper's requests for the report, citing safety and security exemptions in the Right-To-Know Law.

