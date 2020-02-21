Local obituaries for Friday, Feb. 21
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Adams, Thomas
Bates, Charles
Bennett, Gary
Busser, Ronald
Conner, Jack
Deaner, Eugene
Delbaugh, Marie
Dietrich, Jane
Elicker, Janet
Gotwalt, Gloria
Harter, Janet
Hibbard, Hunter
Jones, Jeanelle
Knaub, Kathryn
Morrison, Tammy
Nesbit, Brian
Reigle, Linda
Reilly, C.
Rider, Steven
Rose, Albert
Ruby, Elizabeth
Seward, Sara
Smeltzer, Clair
Sminkey, Edward
Smith, James
Sprenkle, Earl0
Stabley, Roger
Witman, Darla
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/02/21/local-obituaries-friday-feb-21/4824022002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments