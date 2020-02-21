LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Vianca Liz and Rick Santiago: of York City, Feb. 18, a son.

Cairra Moffitt and Shane Kornbau: of Red Lion, Feb. 18, a daughter.

Rose (Pool) and Tyler Forry: of Wellsville, Feb. 18, a daughter.

Carla (Zambito) and Ben Chairo: of York, Feb. 19, a daughter.

Sarah Barnett and Jason Gross: of York, Feb. 19, a son.

Brittany Ankers and Justin Blake: of Red Lion, Feb. 19, a son.

Sarah (Pater) and Eric McLaren: of Dover, Feb. 19, a son.

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2020/02/21/births-friday-feb-21/4823935002/