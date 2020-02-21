Births for Friday, Feb. 21
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Vianca Liz and Rick Santiago: of York City, Feb. 18, a son.
Cairra Moffitt and Shane Kornbau: of Red Lion, Feb. 18, a daughter.
Rose (Pool) and Tyler Forry: of Wellsville, Feb. 18, a daughter.
Carla (Zambito) and Ben Chairo: of York, Feb. 19, a daughter.
Sarah Barnett and Jason Gross: of York, Feb. 19, a son.
Brittany Ankers and Justin Blake: of Red Lion, Feb. 19, a son.
Sarah (Pater) and Eric McLaren: of Dover, Feb. 19, a son.
